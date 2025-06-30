3 arrested after stolen vehicle tracked and stopped in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Three people have been arrested following the discovery of a stolen vehicle in Whitby, police say.

In a news release, Durham Regional Police say they were called to the area of Stellar Drive and Thickson Road South at about 8:20 a.m. after receiving reports the stolen vehicle was “mapping” in the area.

Police say the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop, but the vehicle was located a short distance away and all three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Taylor Robert, 37, of Keene, is facing multiple charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation, three counts of operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Meaghan Perritt, 36, of Harcourt, and William Reardon, 42, of Port Hope, were also charged with theft and possession-related offences. Both were released on undertakings.

Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward.