Man seriously injured in assault in Ajax, two suspects wanted

A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/Durham Regional Police)

A man has been seriously injured after an alleged assault in Ajax over the weekend.

Durham police said officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call just before 5 p.m. on June 28 at a home in the area of Chapman and Cornwall drives.

They say two males went to the home and a physical altercation happened between them and one of the residents.

The suspects then fled the area.

Police say officers found three people in the house and one was suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or surveillance or dashcam video is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 252, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.