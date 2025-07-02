Motorcyclist who was reported missing found dead in Clarington, Ont., police say

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police say a motorcyclist who was found dead on the side of a Clarington, Ont. roadway Tuesday afternoon was reported missing earlier in the day.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers located an unresponsive man near Concession Road 6 and Vickers Road, northeast of Orono, Ont., at 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the man was driving his motorcycle east on Concession Road 6, when he crossed into the westbound lanes and went into a ditch, where he was ejected.

The man was reported missing earlier in the day by his family, police said.

Police said, at this time, they believe the incident was caused by a medical episode.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist has not been identified.