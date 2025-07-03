Durham police investigating ‘violent swarming’ attack, Muslim advocacy group says victim’s hijab ‘pulled off’

Police are looking for a group of individuals who allegedly assaulted a woman at a fast-food restaurant in Oshawa on July 2, 2025. (X/NCCM)

Durham police are investigating a “violent swarming” attack in Oshawa, Ont. that a Muslim advocacy group says should be investigated as a possible hate-motivated offence after the victim’s hijab was “pulled off.”

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said they were called to a fast-food restaurant on July 2 at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West.

Police said a group that appeared to be composed of young people had been causing a disturbance at the restaurant. When one of the individuals jumped behind the counter and attempted to take an item, police said they were confronted by the victim and a “violent struggle ensued.”

“During that struggle, several other individuals also jumped behind the counter, swarmed and assaulted the victim,” police said.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) released blurred surveillance video of the attack in a post on social media, saying they were “appalled and disgusted.”

“The attackers pulled off the woman’s hijab and proceeded to assault her, including stomping on her head,” they said, adding that the victim is the owner of the restaurant.

Now, they’re calling on police to look into “every angle of this incident,” including investigating the possibility that the attack was hate-motivated.

Durham police confirmed that they are aware of the surveillance video and that all motives, “including the potential that this was a hate motivated offence,” will be considered as part of the investigation.

“Video surveillance is only one piece of evidence in an investigation,” they said, adding that their hate crime unit is involved and working with investigators.

It’s unclear what injuries the victim sustained.

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police.

Attack involved ‘almost a dozen people’: victim’s daughter

At a news conference held by the NCCM on Thursday, the victim’s daughter, who the organization did not identify, explained that her mother was left “deeply shaken” by the attack.

“Did it have to take almost a dozen people, viciously beating my mother, ripping her hijab off, tearing out clumps of her hair, stomping her neck, her back, for us to say that this environment has become unsafe for us?” she asked in an emotional address.

She added that she and her family have noticed a “significant increase in Islamophobic attitudes and actions” from customers who visit their restaurant as of late.

Fatema Abdalla, a spokesperson for the NCCM, said Durham Region has seen a “troubling wave of anti-Muslim hate” in recent years, including an incident in March where a suspect tried to light a woman’s hijab on fire at an Ajax library. She called on all levels of government to do more to address the problem.

“Enough is enough. Our elected officials must understand and acknowledge the gravity of these incidents and attacks. We need a plan. We need real solutions. And we need action,” she said.