ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Motorcyclist who was reported missing found dead in Clarington, Ont., police say

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Saturday, March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police say a motorcyclist who was found dead on the side of a Clarington, Ont. roadway Tuesday afternoon was reported missing earlier in the day.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers located an unresponsive man near Concession Road 6 and Vickers Road, northeast of Orono, Ont., at 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the man was driving his motorcycle east on Concession Road 6, when he crossed into the westbound lanes and went into a ditch, where he was ejected.

The man was reported missing earlier in the day by his family, police said.

Police said, at this time, they believe the incident was caused by a medical episode.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist has not been identified.