Shooting damages Whitby home, Durham police investigating

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police in Durham Region are looking for a suspect after a bullet went through a glass door at a home in Whitby on Canada Day.

In a release, police say just before 11:30 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Regal Briar Street, near Thickson and Manning roads, for an armed person call.

A bullet was found inside the home, having entered through a glass door, they said.

Investigators said residents were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

“There is evidence to suggest that the firearm was used in the greenspace east of Prince of Wales Drive and the bullet travelled into the residence,” they said in the release.

Anyone with video footage of the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1845, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.