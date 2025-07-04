Ontario man arrested and charged in child luring investigation: Durham police

Durham police have arrested Nicolas Frangini, 36, of Scugog, Ont. in connection with a child luring investigation.

Durham police have arrested a man in connection with a child luring investigation and are concerned there may be other victims.

In a release issued Friday, police said investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit had been looking into an adult male who was communicating with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

“The male sent sexually explicit messages and offered to pick the female up to engage in sexual acts,” Durham police said in the release.

A search warrant was executed at the accused’s address in Scugog, Ont., and police said Nicolas Frangini, 36, was arrested.

Frangini has been charged with multiple offences, including several child luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, and child pornography-related offences.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and said Frangini used the online usernames “SingleDad” and “dalton_fwb.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5544, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.