Woman arrested, man outstanding in Durham human trafficking investigation

A 46-year-old Oshawa woman is facing multiple charges, and Durham police are searching for a male suspect following a human trafficking investigation involving a young woman who was coerced into the sex trade.

In a release on Friday, Durham police said their Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) launched an investigation into allegations involving the exploitation of a female victim on May 1.

Investigators said the victim initially met the suspects in Oshawa in February of this year.

“Over the course of several weeks, the female suspect exploited the victim and coerced her to engage in sexual acts with men in exchange for money,” the release said.

Police also identified a male suspect over the course of the investigation and issued arrest warrants for both suspects.

On July 3, officers went to an address near Bond Street East and Ritson Road North in Oshawa for a disturbance call.

The female suspect was found at the address and arrested.

Tina Baker, 46, of Oshawa, is charged with multiple offences, including trafficking in persons, forcible confinement, extortion, assault, and several others.

She was held for a bail hearing.

Police are still searching for Yvenord Hyacinthe, 43, of Oshawa.

He is wanted for multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery, and others.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600.