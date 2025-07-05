Canada-wide warrant issued for man in Pickering fire that killed his wife’s mother

A homicide investigation is undeway after a 69-year-old woman was found inside a home that caught fire on Primrose Court in Pickering. (Craig Barry/CTV News Toronto)

Durham police have identified a second suspect being sought in connection with a fire in Pickering last month that left a 69-year-old woman dead.

Police said 34-year-old Elston Coutinho is wanted for second-degree murder.

The fire broke out at a house near Primrose Court and Fairport Road, north of Finch Avenue, on the afternoon of June 11.

When crews arrived, they found a 69-year-old woman dead inside the home. Following an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released her identity, but Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss confirmed to CP24 on Saturday that the victim is the mother of 34-year-old Sandra Coutinho who was arrested on June 19 and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.

Bortoluss added that Elston is Sandra’s husband.

Police say there is a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Elston and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact homicide investigators at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.