Canada-wide warrant issued for second suspect in fatal Pickering fire

A homicide investigation is undeway after a 69-year-old woman was found inside a home that caught fire on Primrose Court in Pickering. (Craig Barry/CTV News Toronto)

Durham police have identified a second suspect being sought in connection with a fire in Pickering last month that left a 69-year-old woman dead.

Police said 34-year-old Elston Coutinho is wanted for second-degree murder.

The fire broke out at a house near Primrose Court and Fairport Road, north of Finch Avenue, on the afternoon of June 11.

When crews arrived, they found a 69-year-old woman dead inside the home. Following an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide. Police have not released her identity.

Investigators have already arrested 34-year-old Sandra Coutinho and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have not disclosed whether the victim was related to the two suspects.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

Police say there is a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Elston and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact homicide investigators at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers anonymously.