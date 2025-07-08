3 suspects outstanding after man seriously injured in Ajax shooting

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Three suspects are at-large after a male was seriously injured in shooting in Ajax over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday near Commercial Avenue and Hunt Street, which is west of Harwood Avenue South and north of Bayly Street West.

Durham Regional Police Service said they were called to that area at about 10:20 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

Police said officers at the scene found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Investigators said they’ve since learned that the victim and suspects got into a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, adding that they believe this is to be an isolated incident.

The first suspect is described as a male, approximately six feet tall, who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a face mask, a hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is a male with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a face mask and all black clothing, while the third is only described as a male, who was last seen wearing a face covering, a hoodie, black pants, and light coloured shoes.

Police said the suspects arrived in a grey four-door vehicle, whose make and model is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2534, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.