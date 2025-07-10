‘Expect heavy traffic delays’: Vehicle fire causes major delays on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to take extra precaution Thursday afternoon after a vehicle fire on Highway 401 eastbound, just east of Salem Road in Ajax, led to the closure of multiple lanes.
While three eastbound lanes have since reopened, one lane remains closed as emergency crews continue their work at the scene.
Police say the westbound lanes were also affected earlier in the incident.
It’s unclear how long delays could persist but officials are advising motorists to consider alternate routes.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
UPDATE (1:03 p.m.): Only one lane remains closed #HWY401 eastbound east of Salem Road in #Ajax due to a vehicle fire. Three left lanes have reopened, however there are still heavy traffic delays and emergency crews remain on scene. ^pia— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) July 10, 2025