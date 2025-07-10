‘Expect heavy traffic delays’: Vehicle fire causes major delays on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

Crews battling fire on Highway 401 in ajax on Thursday July, 10, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to take extra precaution Thursday afternoon after a vehicle fire on Highway 401 eastbound, just east of Salem Road in Ajax, led to the closure of multiple lanes.

While three eastbound lanes have since reopened, one lane remains closed as emergency crews continue their work at the scene.

Police say the westbound lanes were also affected earlier in the incident.

It’s unclear how long delays could persist but officials are advising motorists to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...