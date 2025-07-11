Two seniors killed in Durham collision with dump truck

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Two seniors are dead after they were involved in a collision with a dump truck in Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. near Sanford Road and Uxbridge Concession Road 6.

Police say that a dump truck was travelling eastbound on Sanford Road when it collided with a sedan heading northbound on Uxbridge Concession Road 6.

First responders attended the scene and the 82-year-old female driver of the sedan was pronounced dead. The 77-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the dump truck stayed on site and was treated for minor injuries, police say.

The area was closed for several hours following the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Rayne with the Collision Investigation Unit.