Ajax house fire under investigation after overnight blaze

A large fire tore through a home in Ajax overnight, prompting a joint investigation by Durham Regional Police and fire crews.

The incident happened in the area of Salem Road and Taunton Road East shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night. Residents in the area told CP24 the flames were intense and that they could “smell gas” as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

Drone footage obtained by CP24 appears to show a roof collapse, though police have not confirmed the extent of the structural damage.

cp24 drone Drone footage shows what appears to be a roof collapse in a Ajax residential community on Saturday July 12, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The cause of the fire also remains unknown and police have not yet commented on the blaze.

There is no word yet on any injuries. Family members on scene said they have not been able to confirm whether their loved ones made it out safely.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, more details to come...