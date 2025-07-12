Man, 63, arrested after ‘concerning interaction’ with 3 youth in public washroom in Whitby

Bernard Deery, 63, is facing charges in connection with an investigation in Durham Region. (Police handout)

A 63-year-old man has been arrested after a “concerning interaction” with three teenagers in a public washroom in Whitby earlier this week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they attended Kiwanis Heydenshore Park near Water and South Blair streets on Wednesday and learned that an unknown man approached three youth in a public washroom and invited them to his vehicle.

The youth told what happened to their parents, who then called the police. The man fled before police arrived, but officers located him shortly after and arrested him.

In a news release on Saturday, police identified the suspect as Bernard Deery. He has been charged with three counts of abducting a person under fourteen years old and one count of obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who had an interaction with the suspect to come forward,” police said in the news release.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.