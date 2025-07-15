8 dogs seized from Oshawa home, man charged with animal cruelty

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 48-year-old man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a dog in Oshawa.

In a news release on Tuesday, Durham police said they received reports of a man physically abusing a dog and executed a search warrant on July 8 at his house in the area of Stevenson Road South and Montcalm Avenue.

During the search, eight dogs were seized including the canine that had been abused, police said. There is no word on the condition of the dog.

All dogs were taken by Animal Welfare Services and are being assessed and medically treated.

The man is facing a charge of willfully cause unnecessary pain or suffering or injury to an animal.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.