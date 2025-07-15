Ontario man sent sexually explicit images to 14-year-old girl, arranged to meet her in person: Durham police

Brian Campos Bolanos, 30, of Cambridge, Ont., is facing several charges in connection with a child luring investigation. (DRPS photo)

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont. is facing several child luring charges after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to an underage girl and arranging to meet her in person, say police.

In late February, Durham Regional police’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after learning that a man was allegedly communicating online with a 14-year-old girl.

On July 11, a suspect was arrested without incident.

Brian Campos Bolanos, 30, of Cambridge, has been charged with five criminal offences in connection with the investigation.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say that they are concerned there may be other victims and have released a photo of the accused.

They say that he operated online under the usernames “Nyke” on Discord and “sir.campos” on Snapchat.