Pickering crash leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say three people were killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the area of Highway 7 and Concession Road 6.

According to police, the driver of an SUV heading east collided head-on with a westbound SUV.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified by police as an 82-year-old Port Perry resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two passengers of the westbound vehicle, a 63-year-old Markham resident and a 68-year-old from Scarborough, also died at the scene.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 64-year-old Markham resident, and a third passenger, identified as a 70-year-old from Richmond Hill, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist, attended the scene to assist with the investigation, along with Pickering Fire Services and Durham Paramedic Services,” OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision of anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Toronto Highway Safety Division OPP at 1-888-310-1122.