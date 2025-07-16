Investigation underway after Pickering crash leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: OPP

Chopper 24 was up over where the crash happened on Highway 7 near Concession Road 6, leaving three people dead.

A police investigation is underway after three people were killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Pickering on Tuesday night.

The collision happened at around 7 p.m. on Highway 7, near Concession Road 6.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, said the driver of a SUV heading westbound drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the driver of another SUV.

He said in a video posted to social media that officers at the scene encountered two vehicles with “significant front-end damage.”

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified by police as an 82-year-woman from Port Perry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said two passengers in the backseat of the westbound vehicle, a 63-year-old woman from Markham and a 68-year-old woman Scarborough, also died at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Markham, and a third passenger in the front seat, who has been identified as a 70-year-old man from Richmond Hill, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

“Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist, attended the scene to assist with the investigation, along with Pickering Fire Services and Durham Paramedic Services,” the OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Schmidt said police are now working to piece together what caused this “tragic” crash.

“At this time, we do not believe weather or environmental factors or or mechanical isses contributed to this crash. There’s no indication of alcohol at this time,” he said, adding they believe all occupants of that vehicle were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision.

“We are certainly trying to determine the circumstances that led that vehicle to go into the eastbound lanes and that is part of the ongoing investigation.”

Highway 7 was closed for several hours due to this investigation, but has since reopened, Schmidt said.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.