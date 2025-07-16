Police catch man driving in Whitby while prohibited, licence suspended and allegedly impaired

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A 35-year-old man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after failing a breath test during a traffic stop in Whitby on Wednesday morning.

Durham Regional Police said officers were proactively patrolling Dundas Street East and Brock Street around 2 a.m. when they stopped a vehicle.

The driver allegedly provided fake documents and as a result, he was arrested.

“After the arrest, officers suspected the suspect had been drinking, so they gave him a roadside breath test—which he failed,” police said.

Officers were later able to confirm the driver’s identity and found out that he was not allowed to drive because his licence was suspended and he was legally prohibited from operating a vehicle.

The driver has been charged with impersonation to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, impaired operation, two counts of procuring to be made, possessing, transferring, or selling the identity document of another, two counts of driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and three counts of operation while prohibited.