‘Gone within the blink of an eye’: Shelter for human trafficking survivors in Durham Region destroyed by fire

A shelter for survivors of human trafficking in Courtice was destroyed by a fire on July 2. (SafeHope Home photo)

A shelter for survivors of human trafficking in Durham Region was destroyed by a fire earlier this month, displacing four residents and leaving the long-term future of the facility up in the air.

The fire broke out at around 5:20 p.m. on July 2 at SafeHope Home’s long-term transitional residence for women in Courtice.

Though the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, the non-profit organization’s executive director Jasmine De Fina told CP24 that she believes it may have been sparked by a lightning strike.

De Fina said that three residents along with a staff member were making dinner inside the bungalow when they heard a “loud bang that sounded like thunder” and felt the ground shake.

Moments later, they saw what appeared to be a haze through the window, which she said was initially thought to be heavy rain as a thundershower had just started.

“And then the staff quickly realized that it was actually smoke,” she said.

De Fina said the residents and staff member safely got out of the house and immediately called 911, watching the place they called home go up in flames as they waited for firefighters to arrive.

“The whole place essentially just burned down before them. …(Firefighters) did arrive quickly, but (the house) was just gone within the blink of an eye,” she shared.

While no one was hurt, all of the women’s belongings as well as the contents of the house were destroyed.

De Fina said neighbours told them that they saw lightning hit the roof of the house in the moments before the fire.

She said that on average, six or seven women (and occasionally their children) live in at SafeHope Home’s residence at any given time.

They usually stay there for about two years as they work to rebuild their lives, she said.

De Fina added that the location has housed about 10 residents each year since it opened seven years ago, but its future is now in doubt.

“This fire didn’t just affect the women that are there today, it affected those why stayed there in the past. It has brought up a lot for them too to watch it burn down,” she said.

Clarington Emergency and Fire Services Deputy Chief Randy Cowan told CP24 that there were torrential rains and lighting in the area at the time of the fire.

He said that while crews are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious.

The homeowner’s insurance company is now working to determine the cost of the damages and items lost, but that may take some time, he said.

Residence opened in 2018

SafeHope Home opened its long-term transitional residence in February 2018 following a years-long search and fundraising effort.

Purchased, outfitted, and operated entirely through donations, it is the only survivor-led safe house of its kind in Canada for women over the age of 26, De Fina said.

“There is nothing like SafeHope Home. … We will do anything to support these women,” said De Fina, who is also a survivor of domestic sex trafficking.

Aside from providing housing and support for residents, SafeHope Home’s women’s home also served as a place where various programs and counselling for survivors of human trafficking living in the community were offered.

Short-term housing has been found for the four displaced residents but De Fina said SafeHope Home simply does not have the capital on hand to buy a new residence to replace the one that burned down, leavings the facility’s long-term future in doubt.

She added that because the home housed highly vulnerable women and its address has now been revealed, it must now be relocated to another location in the region.

“The women are fleeing very dangerous, very violent situations and so this was a secured location. Almost nobody knew the actual address of the home,” she explained.

“We definitely can’t go back to that home because it was all over the news. People have drone images. Obviously we needed to let people know the situation so that we can get help, (but) we can’t go back there even if it is rebuilt.”

While the home was insured, De Fina suspects that there will be a considerable cost associated with finding a new permanent location.

“We’re trying our best, but ultimately we may not be able to continue to house these survivors… We’re not sure if we’re going to have to close our doors,” De Fina said.

“We just need the house to be funded and if (it) isn’t funded I just don’t know if we can continue these programs. I don’t know that we’ll be able to put another roof over their head.”

Jasmine De Fina, SafeHope Home e.d. Jasmine De Fina, the executive director of SafeHope Home in Durham Region, chats with CP24 on July 16.

A crowdfunding page has been launched to help with SafeHope Home’s relocation effort.

The Courtice home was SafeHope’s only shelter, however the organization also provides a range of anti-human trafficking services in Durham Region and throughout the province, including outreach and a long-term recovery program, which is funded by the provincial government.

Chris Clark, the spokesperson for Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services, said in a written statement that the provincial government is offering its “full operational support and help with connecting those impacted (by the fire) to appropriate resources in the community and will continue to monitor as the situation evolves.”