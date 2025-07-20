6 people hospitalized, 1 seriously injured, after suspected impaired crash in Whitby

A 39-year-old Oshawa man is suffering with life-threatening injuries after a suspected impaired driving collision in Whitby late Saturday night.
In a news release issued Sunday, Durham police say officers were called to Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street at around 11:10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Investigators allege a white Jeep Wrangler travelling eastbound collided with a black Honda SUV that was turning south onto Cochrane Street.
Five people in the Jeep, including the 39-year-old who was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, were taken to hospital.
Police say driver of the Honda was transported to a local area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
Durham’s Collision Investigation Unit closed the road for several hours to collect evidence. Police say alcohol is “believed to be a factor.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.