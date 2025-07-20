6 people hospitalized, 1 seriously injured, after suspected impaired crash in Whitby

Police responded to a a crash near between a Jeep Wrangler Honda SUV near Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street.

A 39-year-old Oshawa man is suffering with life-threatening injuries after a suspected impaired driving collision in Whitby late Saturday night.

In a news release issued Sunday, Durham police say officers were called to Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street at around 11:10 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

CRASH A white Jeep Wrangler is seen following a serious collision in Whitby on Saturday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Investigators allege a white Jeep Wrangler travelling eastbound collided with a black Honda SUV that was turning south onto Cochrane Street.

Five people in the Jeep, including the 39-year-old who was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, were taken to hospital.

Police say driver of the Honda was transported to a local area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

crash A black Honda SUV is seen following a serious collision in Whitby on Saturday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Durham’s Collision Investigation Unit closed the road for several hours to collect evidence. Police say alcohol is “believed to be a factor.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.