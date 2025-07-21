OPP asking for public’s assistance following a rock throwing incident in Ajax

OPP Const. Taylor Konkle provided details on the investigation into an incident where rocks were thrown from an overpass onto moving vehicles on Highway 401.

Police have launched an investigation after two males were seen throwing rocks at a moving vehicle on Highway 401 over the weekend.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Harwood Avenue in Ajax at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP Const. Taylor Konkle told CP24 that the rock smashed the windshield of the vehicle.

Konkle said that while the driver of the vehicle escaped physical injury, they have been dealing with anxiety in the wake of the incident.

The incident comes amid a rash of similar occurrences.

Last week, Ontario Provincial Police said that they were investigating after a rock was thrown at a moving vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Mountain and Montrose roads in Niagara Falls, damaging its windshield.

It is not clear if there is any connection between the incidents.

Konkle advised that if a driver experiences a rock being thrown at their vehicle, they should do their best to “maintain control”

“If you lose control of your vehicle that is when other incidents are going to happen,” he warned.

The OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the two suspects.