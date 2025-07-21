Shots fired into front door of Whitby home: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police are searching for a suspect after multiple shots were fired at a home in Whitby on Monday.

Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Maria and Annes streets, near Dundas Street West, just after 7 a.m., after the homeowners found bullet holes in their front door.

The residents were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police say officers found a number of shell casings on the scene, but no suspect description for the shooter was provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video or dashcam footage from the area of Gilbert Street West and Newman Crescent, and Annes to Frances streets, between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1847, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.