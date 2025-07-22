Police charge man with impaired driving after boat crashes in Whitby

A boat was damaged after crashing into rocks near the Whitby marina on Monday, July 21, 2025. (Durham police)

A 36-year-old man has been charged after a boat crashed near the Whitby marina on Monday night that resulted in three people, including a child, falling into the water.

Emergency services received a call at 9:20 p.m. about impaired boaters heading to Whitby.

Durham police said a boat crashed into the rocks and the three occupants, including a seven-year-old, fell overboard.

Off-duty firefighters who were on a boat nearby responded and rescued all three people, who police said did not sustain physical injuries.

Shortly later, the boat was pulled into the marina. Images shared by police show a damaged bow.

Police said the driver of the boat was arrested and has been charged with impaired operation—alcohol and fail/refuse demand.