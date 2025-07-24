Woman accused of stealing potted plants from several residences in Ajax

Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A 47-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly stealing potted plants from Ajax homes earlier this month.

Durham police said the woman attended multiple residences in the neighbourhood surrounding Westney Road and Delaney Drive in the early morning hours of July 12 and allegedly stole potted planters.

Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on Thursday without incident. Officers also recovered multiple planters and police said efforts were underway to return them.

The suspect, identified as Ajax resident Sandra Brown, has been charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2526 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).