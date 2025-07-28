Police searching for man following stabbing at Pickering GO station

Durham police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed someone at the Pickering GO station on July 28.

Police say just after midnight on July 28, an armed person approached a person in the parking lot of the GO station on Bayly Street, near Liverpool Road.

That individual was walking to their car when they were stabbed, police said.

The suspect fled northbound before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who was last seen wearing a black sweater and red pants.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1905, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.