‘It was a bargain’: GTA man tricked by fake ad on Facebook for e-bike

One Ontario man is sharing his story after he lost $92 U.S. while purchasing an e-bike from an ad he found on Facebook.

An Ontario man is sharing his story after he says he never received an e-bike he purchased from Facebook.

“It seemed greatly discounted and because I was on that platform, I decided to make the purchase,” said Keith Edwards, of Bowmanville.

Edwards told CTV News he was browsing through Facebook when he noticed an ad for an e-bike. He said it had a list price of $900 USD, but was heavily discounted to just $92.

“It was a bargain. Who wouldn’t want it? I’m a regular cyclist and thought this would be a great help,” Edwards said.

Edwards said he purchased the bike in January of this year. However, six months after trying to contact the company and getting nowhere, he said he was resigned to the fact that he was probably scammed.

“I’m finding more and more on social media, these kinds of discounted products. It’s totally bogus.”

York Regional Police (YRP) recently issued a warning about a social media scam involving hot air balloon rides. According to the press release, a company called “The Candle Experience 2025” offered hot air balloon rides for $45.

Once the $45 was paid online, you would secure a reservation for the scheduled ride.

According to YRP, several victims paid, showed up at a local park in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway, only to discover there were no balloons nor any staff members.

“They were all told to meet at those parks for the hot air balloon ride and there were no balloons set up, and no one to assist them with their purchase,” said Constable Kevin Nebrija.

Police issued the warning to remind people just because something is for sale on social media, does not mean it’s legitimate.

“Social media platforms are a great place to comment with other people, but you have to be mindful of ads that pop-up,” said Nebrija.

To avoid sponsored ad scams, it’s recommended to confirm the website’s authenticity. Buyers should also be cautious when making purchases through social media shops.

Consumers can also contact companies in advance of purchase and should be suspicious of massive discounts and deals that seem too good to be true.

CTV News contacted Meta, the parent company of Facebook, about the e-bike ad Edwards fell victim to, however, we did not get a response.

Edwards said he plans to be more careful in the future.

“These offers seem to be multiplying out there at an exponential rate and other consumers should be duly warned,” he said.