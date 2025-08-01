7 suspects arrested after $50,000 worth of booze stolen in string of LCBO thefts: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham Regional Police say they have arrested seven people and laid more than 300 charges in connection with a string of thefts targeting LCBO stores.

The police service began an investigation in July into a high volume of retail theft at LCBO locations in Durham region, the force said in a news release Friday.

“The project, working closely in connection with the LCBO Resource Protection Unit, focused on larger scale theft rings where the suspects were repeat offenders,” police said.

The seven people charged range from 32 to 51 years old. One of the suspects is facing 126 charges, including 78 counts of failure to comply with a probation order. Another suspect is facing 23 counts of theft not exceeding $5,000.

The other charges include possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5000, disguise with intent, and a bench warrant for failing to return to court.

Police said three more suspects were identified through the investigation and police are still trying to track them down.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact them or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.