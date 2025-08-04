Owner charged for leaving pets inside vehicle in Oshawa, leading to death of 1 dog

A dog looks out the window of a car in motion. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A dog owner was arrested after leaving their pets inside a vehicle for an extended period in Oshawa, which police said resulted in one of the dogs being euthanized due to a heat stroke.

On Sunday, Durham police said they responded to an animal abuse call in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road West for reports of two dogs in a vehicle who appeared to be in distress.

Shortly after, officers said they located the vehicle at a veterinary clinic where one of the dogs had to be euthanized.

Police said they charged the owner, but did not provide further details about the incident.

“This serves as a reminder of the serious dangers posed to animals left in vehicles during hot weather,” police say in the post.

Police are asking people to not leave animals alone in vehicles during the rising temperatures, as even a few minutes can prove to be dangerous.