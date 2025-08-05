10 people sent to hospital in aftermath of weekend crash in Vaughan

York police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a fatal crash in Vaughan over the weekend, which resulted in the death of one person and sent 10 others to the hospital.

Police say the collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, when two SUVs crashed in the intersection of Highway 27 and Rutherford Road, in the Elder Mills area.

One SUV “immediately” caught fire police say, but all occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

A 69-year-old woman from Vaughan who had been sitting in the back seat of the second SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten people in total were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, is asking to contact detectives at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.