‘I guess we have money to blow’: More fallout in Durham Region over pricey new front doors

They’re not in use yet, but the new energy-saving revolving doors at the Regional Municipality of Durham Headquarters are already generating a lot of heat.

“When I first heard about the final cost of the revolving door system, I was shocked,” says Regional Councillor Chris Leahy. “It’s just under a million dollars.”

Leahy says the project for new entryway doors was supposed to cost about $740,000, but costs have since ballooned.

“I’ve got numbers from $901 to $912,000, plus I have staff time, you have different things, you got HST, you have all these costs.”

Since the regional councillor started expressing his worries about ballooning costs, area residents have followed suit.

“I guess we have money to blow just for the city,” one resident told CTV News Toronto.

Since the issue was first raised, CTV News has learned the region’s 311 operators have been inundated with angry, frustrated calls. So many, in fact, that Amber Lemieux, the manager of Service Durham, issued an email to staff.

“I know that some callers have expressed their frustrations in ways that are inappropriate, and at times, even verbally abusive,” the email read. “Please know that I see the effort, professionalism and grace you continue to demonstrate in the face of this.”

Her letter goes on to urge operators to take breaks and to seek support from counsellors at the Employee Assistance program when needed.

Regional Chair John Henry says city staff, including councillors, are used to fielding complaints. But in this case, he says the anger is misplaced.

“It wasn’t just about two doors being replaced. This was about a reconstruction to the entrance into the building.”

Henry says a water pipe above the doors burst a few years ago, and given the existing sliding door system was reaching the end of its 20-year life expectancy, a decision was made to revamp the entire entryway. He says the extensive project has involved six months of construction.

“The entire base inside the doors was excavated down to take on a new concrete path that was put in place to support the door,” he said.

“That was part of the remodelling of the entrance way that came in. There’s two accessible doors as you come into the building, plus the revolving door.”

Nonetheless, Councillor Leahy says he wants the region to undertake a value for money audit of the entire upgrade project, to make sure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.

“Taxpayers want to get to the bottom of this. I agree with them.”

In the meantime, however, Leahy asks that people not take their frustrations on 311 operators who are not involved in decision-making. Instead, he’s urging residents to register to speak at the Durham Regional Council Committee of the Whole meeting next month.

“If you are upset about how much was spent on the revolving doors, come through (council chamber) doors on September 10 and speak to council.”