Oshawa man arrested following hit-and-run that left e-bike rider with serious injuries

An e-bike rider in Oshawa was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run on Aug. 3, 2025.

An Oshawa man is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash which left an e-bike rider seriously injured.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Durham police said they were called to the scene near Somerville Street and Taunton Road West at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3 for a collision.

Police said an e-bike rider was heading northbound on Somerville when they were struck by a van travelling east on Taunton.

The driver of the van allegedly fled the scene, and the e-bike rider was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers later located the driver at a residence in Oshawa, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Tyler Donovan, 30, is charged with failure to remain at an accident, failure to report an accident, careless driving causing bodily harm, and driving while licence suspended.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.