Ajax, Ont. man charged with child-luring in Hawkesbury

An Ajax, Ont. man is facing charges after inappropriate content was allegedly sent to a teenaged girl online in the Hawkesbury area, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers launched a child-luring investigation on July 23 after receiving reports of inappropriate content being sent online.

On July 30, officers travelled to Ajax to execute a search warrant and make an arrest.

A 28-year-old man is facing charges of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, possession of child pornography and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.