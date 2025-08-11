No campfires, fire pits allowed in these GTA cities amid heat wave

An undated photo of people roasting marshmallows over a campfire. (Image courtesy of Ontario Forest Fires/Twitter)

At least three cities in the Greater Toronto Area have issued fire burn bans amid extremely dry and hot weather conditions.

Ajax, Oakville, and Oshawa suspended open-air burning until further notice, barring even those carrying appropriate permits.

“Given the ongoing concerns related to poor air quality and extremely dry conditions, effective immediately, Ajax will be implementing a ban of all open air burning for the present time-no open air burn permits will be issued,” the town said in a news release issued Monday morning.

Southern Ontario is currently blanketed by heat warnings, with Environment Canada alerting locals of a “multi-day heat event” this week. Toronto, for example, is forecast to reach daytime temperatures as high as 35 C with the humidex making it feel like 37 to 42.

The temporary restriction applies to any outdoor word burning appliances, including outdoor fire pits and fireplaces, as well as bonfires and campfires.

“The use of propane and natural gas fired devices such as barbecues can continue to be used during the duration of the ban,” the Town of Oakville said in a news release. The City of Oshawa says charcoal fueled barbecues are also permitted.

Anyone who violates the open air burning by-law may be subject to a fine or charged with an offence under the Ontario Fire Code. The Town of Ajax noted that says individuals convicted of this offence can face a fine of up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment.

“Open air burning creates a potential fire hazard in the community and infringes on people’s rights to enjoy their property free from smoke odours,” Donna Naulls, public educator for Ajax Fire and Emergency Services, said in a release.

“The department’s resources are also depleted by fire crews having to respond to false alarms and complaints created by open air burning.”

The cities remind locals to ensure matches and lighters are not easily accessible to children at this time and to be cautious when discarding cigarette butts while outdoors.