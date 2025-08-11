Police search for missing male who went underwater after swimming near boat in Ajax

The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.

Durham Regional Police say they are searching for a missing boater who was reportedly seen swimming in Ajax on Sunday night when he went under the water and did not resurface.

According to police, officers received a call at around 5 p.m. on Sunday for a water rescue in the area of Harwood Avenue and Lake Driveway.

Police said they received information about a male swimming near his boat in Lake Ontario who went underwater and did not come back up.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area on Sunday night as crews searched for the missing male.

In an update on Monday, police confirmed to CP24 that the search will resume today.