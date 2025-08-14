Durham Region chair pushes back against councillor who questioned purchase of refrigerators

Region of Durham Chair John Henry pictured in this screengrab from a video posted on the region's website on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

The chair of the Region of Durham is pushing back after a councillor questioned the purchase of refrigerators, which he claimed were each worth $4,000, for the region’s headquarters.

“Enough is enough,” John Henry, the regional chair and CEO, said in a video statement posted on Wednesday afternoon.

“Regionally, we’re committed to using public funds responsibly, making decisions that support long-term value.”

The statement came hours after Regional Councillor Chris Leahy issued a news release claiming that “whistleblowers” sent him evidence regarding the refrigerators the regional government bought as part of the kitchen renovations at its headquarters.

Leahy said he received messages in the wake of the controversy over the Durham Region headquarters’ new revolving doors.

“Two people sent me photographs of the refrigerators, including the make and model number label posted prominently on the inside. A quick internet search revealed that this model of refrigerator currently retails for $4,000,” Leahy said in the news release. CTV News has not seen the photos of the refrigerators.

He added that the four renovated kitchens each have four refrigerators, inferring that the regional government may have spent as much as $64,000 for the appliances.

“We do not yet know how much Durham Region actually spent. But even people with a little knowledge of the industry practice will tell you, it’s likely taxpayers paid for extended warranties which could quickly push the costs up by 10 per cent,” Leahy claimed in his statement. “On the other hand, I am hopeful taxpayers received a volume discount.”

The regional councillor for Whitby revealed that he plans to introduce a motion to the Committee of the Whole next month asking for the cost of the renovations. Leahy noted that the renovations to the headquarters and other facilities had an approved budget of $53.8 million.

“This most recent revelation makes my motions for full disclosure of the renovation costs even more relevant,” he said.

In the video responding to Leahy’s claims, Henry pointed out that the councillor is a member of the finance committee and thus he has looked at the cost and “knows that everything went and goes through the proper channels with oversight and transparency.”

“While some councillors may choose to focus on generating headlines, our focus remains on the work that matters, delivering services and solutions that improve the lives of Durham residents every day,” Henry said.

The chair did not disclose in his statement how much the region spent on the refrigerators but urged residents to reach out if they have questions.