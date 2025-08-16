Shooting in Pickering leaves 2 people seriously injured

Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)

Police are investigating a shooting in Pickering that left two people seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police said a call came around 1:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired in a parking lot near Liverpool and Kingston roads.

When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where they are in stable condition, police said.

Investigators are looking for one suspect who fled in a dark-coloured sedan.

He is described as a brown male, six feet tall, with a light complexion and medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a jersey-style shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1905 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).