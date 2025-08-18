Suspect at-large after man stabbed while playing basketball in Oshawa, police say

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police charged one suspect, and are searching for another, after a man was stabbed while playing basketball in Oshawa earlier this month.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the area of Mary Street North and William Street East on the evening of Aug. 11, at around 6:35 p.m., for reports of three men fighting.

Officers say the victim was playing basketball when two male suspects approached him and a verbal argument ensued.

Police allege the argument moved onto the road, where the fight turned physical. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Attending officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, police say, and he was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and on Aug. 12, police say they arrested him in the area of King Street West and Nassau Street.

Police charged 19-year-old Dajon Colley with various offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of breach probation. The charges have not been tested in court.

A second suspect remains outstanding, but police did not provide any details about them.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.