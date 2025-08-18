Teen, man injured after boat catches fire near Courtice

Two people were injured after a oat caught fire near Courtice on Aug. 17. (Colin Williamson/CTV News Toronto)

A teenage boy and a man were injured after a boat caught fire and was destroyed in Durham Region on Sunday afternoon, say police.

Durham Regional Police Service said they received a call shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a boat on fire near the south end of Courtice Road, which is approximately 60 kilometres east of Toronto.

They said that a male in his teens was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“An adult male who was also on the boat however suffered minor injuries,” they said.