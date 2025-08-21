32-year-old man charged in Oshawa double stabbing

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Oshawa over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said they got a call at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 after two people were found injured on the sidewalk near Albert and Albany streets.

Officers arrived and located the victims suffering from stab wounds. Police said the two were taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Shortly after, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Treven Green and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Early Wednesday morning, a call came in for a suspicious person in the area of Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue, and while responding, police said officers located Green and arrested him without incident.

In a news release on Thursday, police announced that Green had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of breach of probation.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2765 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.