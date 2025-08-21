Police arrest Oshawa man accused of coercing young woman into sex trade, transporting her to multiple countries

Ramone Stewart is pictured above in this photo released by Durham Regional Police. (Durham Regional Police Service handout)

Durham Regional Police say the have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of coercing a young woman into the sex trade and transporting her to multiple countries.

According to police, the investigation by the police service’s human trafficking unit began in June 2025.

Police allege that the suspect transported a young victim to multiple countries for the purpose of trafficking.

On Aug. 19, police say, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Oshawa and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

“During the search, several items were seized including cellphones, travel documents and banking information, as well as a quantity of drugs, and drug paraphernalia,” a news release issued by Durham Regional Police reads.

Ramone Stewart, a 35-year-old Oshawa resident, has been charged with