Oshawa man arrested after allegedly barricading himself with a knife inside a police cruiser

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

An Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly barricading himself in the back of a police cruiser with a knife while being arrested in connection with a domestic-related investigation.

On Saturday, Durham police officers were investigating a domestic-related incident when they learned the suspect was in the area of King Street and Stevenson Road.

Investigators said more officers attended the scene “to assist in de-escalating the male who was then safely taken into custody.”

The 35-year-old man was arrested for “domestic-related breaches” and is facing four counts of failure to comply with undertaking and two counts of breach of probation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say they are not releasing the man’s name in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.