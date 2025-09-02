Police search for suspects who allegedly smashed into a Bank of Montreal in Whitby with excavator, stole ATM

Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who allegedly smashed the front entrance of a BMO branch at 5530 Baldwin St. S. in Whitby with an excavator and removed an ATM early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at a Bank of Montreal branch at 5530 Baldwin St. S., just south of Hwy. 7/Winchester Road East.

Durham Regional Police Service say members of their Central West Division responded to an alarm call at that address at about 3:20 a.m.

They say officers at the scene found an excavator that the suspects allegedly used to gain entry into the financial institution.

Once inside, the suspect stole an automated teller machine before fleeing in a dark-coloured vehicle prior to police arrival, police said.

Police have not provided any details about the suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Det. Const. Wheaton of the Central West Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2428, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.