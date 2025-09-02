Two men charged after allegedly stealing taxi in Whitby at gunpoint

Two men are facing numerous charges after a string of armed carjackings in Whitby on Aug. 30, 2025.

Two men are facing numerous charges after a string of armed carjackings in Whitby, including one where they allegedly stole a taxi.

The incidents all took place on the afternoon of Aug. 30.

Durham Regional Police say they were first called to the area of McQuay Boulevard and Renfield Crescent around 4:40 p.m., for reports of a suspicious person.

Officials say two men approached a woman outside her home, demanding the keys to her vehicle. Police say she was able to safely get back into her home and the two suspects took off.

Minutes later, police say they received reports of a carjacking nearby, at Renfield Crescent and Jacob Drive.

Two masked suspects allegedly got inside of a taxi, demanding the driver hand them the keys to the vehicle.

The cab driver “fearing for his safety” stepped out of the taxi, police say, and the suspects drove away in the vehicle.

Durham police say they received a third call for a carjacking in the area of Dundas Street and Fothergill Court, about a four minute drive away from the second incident.

Officers say the driver of a Lexus was standing behind his vehicle, which was parked at a home in the area.

The suspects allegedly approached another person who was sitting in the front passenger seat with a handgun, demanding they get out of the car.

Police say they fled the area in both the taxi and Lexus.

Investigators were able to find the stolen taxi with the help of Air1. Upon investigation, they said they seized a loaded handgun and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.

whitby carjackings Two men are facing numerous charges after a string of armed carjackings in Whitby on Aug. 30, 2025.

The stolen Lexus was found in the area of Rossland Road East and Wilson Road in Oshawa, police say. After conducting a search of the area, police say they found the second suspect with a loaded rifle and some fentanyl.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police say they apprehended both suspects, who they identified as 25-year-old Rhys Croasdale and 29-year-old Nicholas Morton. They are facing various robbery, firearm and drug-related offences.

Croasdale is also facing four counts of failure to comply with his release order, as police say he was out on release orders in relation to firearm charges and was wanted by two other police services. Officials did not provide further details.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.