Female taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the Oakville GO Station: police

A female has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed on Oct. 6 at the Oakville Go Station. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

A female has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Sunday afternoon in Oakville, say police.

The incident occurred at the Oakville Go Station at 214 Cross Ave., near Trafalgar Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Halton Regional Police Service said they were called to that area around 1 p.m. for reports of a stabbing at the station.

At the scene, officers found a female with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital by local paramedics. Initial reports are that the wound is non-life-threatening, police told CP24.

A male suspect was located and arrested.

Investigators said that there are no outstanding suspects and there is no current risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.