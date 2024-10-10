Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient at Oakville clinic

Dr. Clarence Clottey, 64, of Oakville, is facing one count of sexual assault. (HRPS photo)

A physician has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient at a clinic in Oakville.

Police say the accused was working at Bristol Family Physicians at 2315 Bristol Cir., which is near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West, at the time of the offence.

A media officer from Halton Regional Police Service told CP24.com that the incident occurred “within the last six months.”

The victim was sexually assaulted during a visit to the clinic, HRPS said.

On Oct. 8, Dr. Clarence Clottey, 64, of Oakville, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released pending a court appearance in Milton.

Police believe there may be more victims and have released a photo of the accused.