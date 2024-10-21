2 suspects allegedly steal senior’s $2,500 jewelry in Burlington

Police in Halton Region are searching for two suspects after an elderly man had his gold ring pulled off his finger and a gold chain yanked off his neck by two people in Burlington.

The incident happened on Saturday, at around 1 p.m., by the Halton Naval Veterans Association at 2444 Industrial St., near North Service Road and Guelph Line.

Police said the senior parked his car when he was approached by two suspects seated in a vehicle. They allege that one of the suspects who was sitting on the passenger’s side expressed interest in the elderly man’s ring and pulled it off his finger.

Then, during a “brief struggle,” the suspect also pulled a gold chain off the senior’s neck, they said.

“In some sort of unwanted exchange, the suspects then handed the male with two fake gold pieces of jewelry and fled the scene,” Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said in a release issued on Monday.

The stolen jewelry has an estimated value of about $2,500, police said.

They add that the victim did not suffer any physical injuries during the robbery.

Investigators said they are working to provide an accurate description of the suspects and their vehicle. They also said that they believe there may be additional suspects.

Police allege that the suspects may be trying to trade worthless jewelry to unsuspecting victims in exchange for their potentially valuable possessions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.