Man who showed up at Guelph hospital with gunshot wound now facing charges in Milton shooting

A man who showed up at a Guelph hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday morning is now facing charges in connection with a shooting in Milton earlier in the day.

Halton police say that two males attended the hospital in Guelph on Monday morning. One of the men was treated and released for a non-life threatening gunshot wound that police say he “apparently” sustained in Halton Region. The other individual, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Halton police say that they were eventually notified of the incident by Guelph Police and later attended the hospital to begin an investigation.

Both males have since been arrested.

A 25-year-old from Halton Hills and a 28-year-old from Surrey, British Columbia have both been charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say that they continue to “actively investigate” the incident and are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Guelph Line and Campbellville Road between midnight and 6 a.m. on Monday.

The investigation is being led by the Halton police Major Crime Bureau.