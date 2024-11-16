Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Oakville that left man with serious injuries

Halton police are investigating a “targeted” shooting in Oakville that left a man seriously injured Saturday morning.

It happened outside a residence near Wavecrest Street and Creek Path Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said one person arrived in a vehicle at the home and confronted a resident.

“During the ensuing interaction, the victim sustained a gunshot injury. The assailant fled in the awaiting vehicle immediately after the shooting,” police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police only described the suspect as a male who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask covering the lower portion of his face.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle is described as a white compact-style SUV. Investigators have not identified its make, model and licence plate.

“This victim appears to have been targeted during this shooting,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 905-825-4777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.